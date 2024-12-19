‘Best Sound’ Oscar Shortlist Films Announced

Los Angeles, CA (December 19, 2024)—The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced the 10 films shortlisted for consideration to be nominated in the Sound Category of the 97th Academy Awards.

The films, listed in alphabetical order by title, are:

Alien: Romulus • Blitz • A Complete Unknown • Deadpool & Wolverine • Dune: Part Two • Emilia Pérez • Gladiator II • Joker: Folie à Deux • Wicked • The Wild Robot

All eligible members of the Sound Branch vote to determine the shortlist and, from that list, the eventual nominees. Academy members will be invited to view excerpts from each of the shortlisted films beginning Thursday, January 9, 2025, in the San Francisco Bay area, followed by London, Los Angeles and New York on Saturday, January 11, 2025. Branch members will vote to nominate five films for final Oscar consideration.

Nominations voting begins on Wednesday, January 8, 2025, and concludes on Sunday, January 12, 2025. Nominations for the 97th Academy Awards will be announced on Friday, January 17, 2025. The 97th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC, streamed live on Hulu and airs live in more than 200 territories worldwide.

Many of those shortlisted films were part of the recent Mix Presents Sound For Film: Awards Season virtual event, where the audio teams discussed their work on the now-honored films. You can view their insightful interviews below to learn more about the challenges they faced and the solutions they created to bring the sound of their films to life.

The Sound of ‘Alien: Romulus’

Lee Gilmore, Sound Designer/Supervising Sound Editor

Will Files, Re-Recording Mixer/Supervising Sound Editor

The Sound & Music of ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’

Rob Simonsen, Composer

Craig Henighan, Co-Supervising Sound Editor/Re-Recording Mixer

Ryan Cole, Co-Supervising Sound Editor

The Sound of ‘Dune: Part Two’

Richard King, Supervising Sound Editor/Sound Designer

Doug Hemphill, Re-Recording Mixer

Ron Bartlett, Re-Recording Mixer

The Sound of ‘Emilia Pérez’

Cyril Holtz, Sound Supervisor/Re-Recording Mixer

Aymeric Devoldère, Supervising Sound Editor

Hortense Bailly, Supervising Voice Editor

Carolina Santana, ADR Supervisor

The Sound of ‘Gladiator II’

Matt Collinge, Supervising Sound Editor/Re-Recording Mixer

Danny Sheehan, Supervising Sound Editor

Stephane Bucher, Production Sound Mixer

The Sound of ‘Joker: Folie À Deux’

Erik Aadahl, Supervising Sound Editor/Sound Designer

Ethan Van Der Ryn, Supervising Sound Editor/Sound Designer

Dean Zupancic, Re-Recording Mixer

Tom Ozanich, Re-Recording Mixer

Jason Ruder, Supervising Music Editor/Executive Music Producer

Steve Morrow, Production Sound Mixer

The Sound of ‘Wicked’

Andy Nelson, Re-Recording Mixer

Nancy Nugent Title, Supervising Sound Editor

John Marquis, Supervising Sound Editor and Sound Design/Re-Recording Mixer

Simon Hayes, Production Sound Mixer

The Sound & Music of ‘The Wild Robot’

Randy Thom, Supervising Sound Designer

Brian Chumney, Supervising Sound Editor

Leff Lefferts, Supervising Sound Editor/Re-Recording Mixer

Gary A. Rizzo, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

Kris Bowers, Composer