‘Best Sound’ Oscar Shortlist Films Announced

Los Angeles, CA (December 19, 2024)—The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced the 10 films shortlisted for consideration to be nominated in the Sound Category of the 97th Academy Awards.
The films, listed in alphabetical order by title, are:
Alien: Romulus • Blitz • A Complete Unknown • Deadpool & Wolverine • Dune: Part Two • Emilia Pérez • Gladiator II • Joker: Folie à Deux • Wicked • The Wild Robot
All eligible members of the Sound Branch vote to determine the shortlist and, from that list, the eventual nominees. Academy members will be invited to view excerpts from each of the shortlisted films beginning Thursday, January 9, 2025, in the San Francisco Bay area, followed by London, Los Angeles and New York on Saturday, January 11, 2025. Branch members will vote to nominate five films for final Oscar consideration.
Nominations voting begins on Wednesday, January 8, 2025, and concludes on Sunday, January 12, 2025. Nominations for the 97th Academy Awards will be announced on Friday, January 17, 2025. The 97th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC, streamed live on Hulu and airs live in more than 200 territories worldwide.
Many of those shortlisted films were part of the recent Mix Presents Sound For Film: Awards Season virtual event, where the audio teams discussed their work on the now-honored films. You can view their insightful interviews below to learn more about the challenges they faced and the solutions they created to bring the sound of their films to life.
The Sound of ‘Alien: Romulus’
Lee Gilmore, Sound Designer/Supervising Sound Editor
Will Files, Re-Recording Mixer/Supervising Sound Editor
The Sound & Music of ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’
Rob Simonsen, Composer
Craig Henighan, Co-Supervising Sound Editor/Re-Recording Mixer
Ryan Cole, Co-Supervising Sound Editor
The Sound of ‘Dune: Part Two’
Richard King, Supervising Sound Editor/Sound Designer
Doug Hemphill, Re-Recording Mixer
Ron Bartlett, Re-Recording Mixer
The Sound of ‘Emilia Pérez’
Cyril Holtz, Sound Supervisor/Re-Recording Mixer
Aymeric Devoldère, Supervising Sound Editor
Hortense Bailly, Supervising Voice Editor
Carolina Santana, ADR Supervisor
The Sound of ‘Gladiator II’
Matt Collinge, Supervising Sound Editor/Re-Recording Mixer
Danny Sheehan, Supervising Sound Editor
Stephane Bucher, Production Sound Mixer
The Sound of ‘Joker: Folie À Deux’
Erik Aadahl, Supervising Sound Editor/Sound Designer
Ethan Van Der Ryn, Supervising Sound Editor/Sound Designer
Dean Zupancic, Re-Recording Mixer
Tom Ozanich, Re-Recording Mixer
Jason Ruder, Supervising Music Editor/Executive Music Producer
Steve Morrow, Production Sound Mixer
The Sound of ‘Wicked’
Andy Nelson, Re-Recording Mixer
Nancy Nugent Title, Supervising Sound Editor
John Marquis, Supervising Sound Editor and Sound Design/Re-Recording Mixer
Simon Hayes, Production Sound Mixer
The Sound & Music of ‘The Wild Robot’
Randy Thom, Supervising Sound Designer
Brian Chumney, Supervising Sound Editor
Leff Lefferts, Supervising Sound Editor/Re-Recording Mixer
Gary A. Rizzo, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
Kris Bowers, Composer