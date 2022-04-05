Biamp Receives Four Red Dot Awards

AV solutions manufacturer Biamp has been honored with four Red Dot Awards for some of its audio and video products.

Beaverton, OR (April 5, 2022)—AV solutions manufacturer Biamp has been honored with four prestigious Red Dot Awards, an internationally recognized seal of excellence in product design, for a handful of its audio and video products.

Biamp has been awarded for its Desono EX loudspeakers, NPX network paging stations, Vidi 250 4K video conferencing camera, and the industrial design for both the TesiraFORTÉ X and Devio SCX digital signal processors. The Red Dot Design Awards is one of the world’s largest and most renowned design competitions, with roughly 20,000 submissions from 60 countries for the 2022 awards.

“We are thrilled to announce that for the first time in Biamp history, we’ve taken home not one but four Red Dot Awards,” said Joe Andrulis, executive vice president of corporate development at Biamp. “The products entered in the Red Dot Awards are the best of the best in terms of design, innovation, and craftsmanship. Congratulations to the product, design, manufacturing, and engineering teams. I’m so proud of their deep and continuous commitment to building exceptional AV solutions that deliver extraordinary user experiences.”

Each year, the Red Dot Design Award competition goes in search of outstanding design achievements and product innovations. The awards are determined by the Red Dot Jury, an independent panel of experts comprising 48 judges from 23 countries, who assessed each product for outstanding design quality.

According to Professor Dr. Peter Zec, founder and CEO of Red Dot, “This year, I have been particularly struck by the exceptional creativity shown by the award-winning products. It is really impressive and praise-worthy that there are still designs out there that can surprise us with their form and functionality. This makes it clear that design cannot be restricted or brought to a standstill by unfavorable circumstances. On the contrary: More and more new ideas and creations emerge, and futuristic techniques are developed. The fact that the quality of these products equals their level of innovation makes them well-deserved winners in the Red Dot Award: Product Design 2022.”