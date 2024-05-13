Blaze Audio Acquires Cornered Audio’s Ci Series

Denmark (May 13, 2024)—Installed sound specialist Blaze Audio has acquired the Ci Series of commercial install loudspeakers from Danish loudspeaker manufacturer Cornered Audio ApS. The move adds to Blaze Audio’s product portfolio by aligning the Ci loudspeakers with the company’s existing PowerZone amplifiers, software, and controllers.

Under the deal, Blaze Audio takes immediate ownership of the Ci Series of products—the Ci2, Ci4, Ci4-V, Ci5, Ci5-V, and CS8 and CS12 subwoofers—that are designed for commercial and hospitality locations. The surface-mounted speakers are intended for discrete installations in hotels, bars, restaurants and meeting rooms. As a result of this acquisition, the Ci Series will be available via Blaze’s global distribution channels, while Cornered Audio will continue with its residential portfolio.

George Tennet, VP of Sales and Marketing at Blaze Audio, said: “Blaze Audio has a strong portfolio of install amplifiers, with and without full DSP, and these are sold globally via the Blaze Partner network. Adding a lineup of unique, designer commercial speakers allows us to extend our value proposition, and we are looking forward to combining the great sound and great design of the Ci Series with our reliable and flexible amplifiers.”

Commenting on the acquisition, Hans Madsen, Founder and CEO of Cornered Audio, said: “Cornered Audio will now strengthen its focus on the residential and home cinema markets, where our passion is to play an even bigger role moving forward.’’