Bose Pro Brings Born Aboard

Framingham, MA (December 12, 2024)—Bose Professional has named industry veteran John Born to spearhead the development of audio technologies at the company as its new Product Management Director for Ecosystems & Emerging Technology on its Product Development team.

Born joins the company with a 20-year background in product innovation and development, most recently directing product teams at Shure Incorporated. “I am excited to join Bose Professional and work alongside such a talented team,” said John Born. “Developing cutting-edge audio solutions that transform the way people experience sound is a real passion of mine. I love taking ideas and turning them into products that open the door to new possibilities and solve problems in entirely new ways. I’m looking forward to building a great future on top of a great legacy here at Bose Professional.”

Born’s extensive portfolio, product, and project management experience will be instrumental in driving Bose Professional’s strategy.

“We are thrilled to welcome John to the Bose Professional team,” said Shawn Watts, Director of Product Management. “His expertise in developing disruptive and innovative solutions, always working from the customer’s perspective, coupled with his strong, proven leadership skills makes him the ideal candidate to lead our product innovation efforts. We are confident that John will play a pivotal role building on our 50-year legacy of category-leading innovation and shape the future of audio technology at Bose Professional.”