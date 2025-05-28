Bose Professional Opens New Global HQ

Hopkinton, MA (May 28, 2025)—Bose Professional has officially opened its new global headquarters, museum and Experience Center in Hopkinton, Massachusetts.

The purpose-built, 50,200-square-foot comes follows the company opening a dozen new global offices and experience centers around the world in Amsterdam, Tokyo, Dubai and elsewhere. Nonetheless, Bose Pro sees the new facility as a testament to what it has accomplished in recent times: “The growth that we have experienced as a company over our first two years of independence has been monumental—we’ve stood up an entire global organization, established a new supply chain and built up an all-new IT infrastructure and processes,” said chief executive officer John Maier.

Designed by OTJ Architecture and built by J. Calnan & Associates Construction with acoustic consulting by Acentech, the building sports a museum, labs, testing facilities and office spaces.

The museum features a collection of vintage and current loudspeakers, electronics, software, and portable systems from the company’s history. Nearby sits the Experience Center, a 5,600-square-foot immersive environment built to host trainings. Director of Audio Systems Design Adam Shulman noted, “This space is specifically designed around our customers’ listening experience and the installation environments they work in. Every bracket and mounting system we use is represented, and the space’s size and acoustic treatment mean we can demonstrate our highest-performance solutions in the way they were meant to be heard. And we’ve planned plenty of expandability in the system with future expansion in mind.” The installation includes over 1,000 feet of metal conduit, four miles of speaker and data cable, 8,000-square-feet of acoustical treatments and 70,000 watts of power for loudspeakers, video and lighting.

The site also features custom-built labs and spaces dedicated to mechanical and electrical engineering, testing, measurement, quality assurance, and fabrication, including the Klippel Lab, an acoustically isolated test chamber specifically designed for detailed acoustic measurement and testing. Dedicated areas for the Finance, Marketing, Product, IT, Operations, Program Management, and People & Culture Teams feature a combination of desks and communal work areas with an number of private conference room spaces, standing desks, and collaborative work areas strategically placed in common areas throughout the building.

“We are incredibly proud of our 50-year legacy of excellence at Bose Professional,” concluded Maier. “With these important stages of our global growth and operational oversight achieved, we’re incredibly well positioned for another 50 years of market leadership and innovation.”