Boulevard Carroll Opens NYC L-ISA Immersive Sound Space

New York, NY (July 31, 2025)—Boulevard Carroll Entertainment Group has opened Studio One, Manhattan’s first L-Acoustics L-ISA demo space.

Located the company’s sixth-floor rehearsal suite at 625 West 55th Street, just above Times Square and the Broadway theater district, Studio One is designed as a workspace that will let engineers hear L-ISA while they’re rehearsing in one of the other spaces or build an L-ISA show file during their rehearsal.

Featuring a design based on input from L-Acoustics technicians and utilizing Soundvision design software, Studio One has a 7.1.10 immersive sound system in place, based around seven X8i frontal speakers, six X6i side and rear speakers, four 5XT overheads, and a pair of KS21i subwoofers. An L-ISA Processor II facilitates immersive processing, while power is furnished by one LA7.16i and one LA2Xi amplified controller. The facility also has DiGiCo and Yamaha consoles routinely found on Broadway’s technical riders, as well as MADI, Dante connectivity and Dolby Atmos compliance. The space, built out and equipped by Boulevard Carroll’s own AJ Nittoli, Daryl Moore, Jake Hertzog, and Joe Smith.

“The L-ISA technology installed in Studio One will be used for multiple applications, but primarily for Broadway engineers to come in to experience the system—to hear, to learn, and to mix,” says Anthony Cioffi, president at Boulevard Carroll Entertainment Group. “With L-Acoustics staff, we’ll be conducting hands-on trainings, giving people direct experience with L-ISA processing technology and showing them how realistic it can be. Immersive sound is the future for Broadway and theater, and sound designers and creators can discover that future here. I believe this technology will eventually be in every theater – as audiences demand better sound, they’re also seeking a more engaging experience. Immersive sound is that experience.”