CAS to Honor Sound Mixer Tod A. Maitland

Los Angeles, CA (July 23, 2024)—The Cinema Audio Society will honor award-winning sound mixer Tod A. Maitland CAS, with its 2025 Career Achievement Award during the 61st Annual CAS Awards.

“The Career Achievement Award remains the Society’s highest honor, and we are thrilled to present it to Tod,” says CAS president Peter Kurland. “His love for and deep respect for film, combined with his impeccable artistry, make him a truly deserving recipient. Having spent much of my career in New York, I am especially excited to recognize Tod. His family has been prominent in New York sound mixing for generations, and he has beautifully carried on that tradition both in New York and beyond. Tod’s amazing work, especially in sound for music-based films, has set new standards and inspired countless peers and aspiring mixers. His work exemplifies the best in production sound mixing, taking on ever bigger challenges and creating outstanding sound.”

“Sixteen years ago, I had the honor to present my father, Dennis Maitland, with the CAS Lifetime Achievement Award,” Maitland says. “To say that I am honored to receive this same prestigious award is an understatement. The film business has been a part of my life since I was in diapers, and now, to be recognized by my mentors and peers, there is no higher honor.”

The 61st Annual CAS Awards are scheduled for on Saturday, February 22, 2025.

Maitland is a five-time Academy Award-nominated, Emmy-nominated, BAFTA-winning sound mixer with over 100 feature film credits. His impressive portfolio spans classics like Tootsie to modern masterpieces such as West Side Story, JFK, Seabiscuit, I Am Legend, The Irishman, Joker, the TV series Fallout, for which he was recently nominated for an Emmy, and the upcoming Bob Dylan film, A Complete Unknown. His journey began with The Doors, directed by Oliver Stone; to date, he has worked on 15 music-based films.

Maitland also collaborated with Wylie Stateman and Lon Bender to create The Hollywood Edge Sound Libraries, serves as head of sound at NYU Tisch Grad Film School and currently consults for Shure Microphones, among other ventures.