Chris Lord-Alge Cleans House, Lists Gear on Auction Site

Out with the old, in with the new: Mixing legend Chris Lord-Alge is selling some prized, rare gear on an online auction site.

Los Angeles, CA (September 26, 2024)—It may be a little late in the year, but mix engineer Chris Lord-Alge has been doing some spring cleaning and is listing some of his hit-making audio gear on auction site Analogr.

“OK, I admit it; I’m a hoarder. I still have my first teddy bear,” Lord-Alge says. He stresses, “I’m not retiring, I just need to clean house.”

One of the most sought-after mix engineers, Lord-Alge’s mixes have aided artists like Green Day, Muse, Bruce Springsteen and Madonna over the years, and he’s accumulated a fair amount of gear along the way to make that happen.

“I’ve acquired so much outboard gear, so many things I’ve used over the years from power amps to compressors, to EQs, to speakers to reverbs,” he says. “I’d love for you to have your own piece of CLA that I actually use on the mixes that you know. Jump on in with Analogr, and let’s find something that fits your studio.”

Highlights from the Chris Lord-Alge Analogr collection include an SSL SL 4000 E mixing console; a Rolling Stones pinball machine signed by Mick Jagger; Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day’s Gibson signature guitar, complete with his signature; and a pair of prototype Bluey compressors from Black Lion Audio. In addition to bucket-loads of rack gear from AMS, Eventide, UA and others, a handful of Sony PCM 3348 tape machines are also going on the block.

According to a statement on the Analogr website, “From vintage compressors to cutting-edge digital interfaces, every piece of gear has played a pivotal role in crafting some of the most memorable tracks of the past few decades … These are the very tools that have sculpted countless Grammy-winning albums and chart-topping singles. Now, for the first time, this exceptional collection is available to other engineers, producers, and studios. Owning a piece of Chris Lord-Alge’s gear is not just about acquiring equipment; it’s about investing in a piece of music history.”