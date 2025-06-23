Clair Global Acquires Puerto Rico’s Wichie Sound

Puerto Rico (June 23, 2025)—Underlining the “Global” in its name, Clair Global has acquired Puerto Rico-based audio services provider Wichie Sound Performance, Inc.

Established 37 years ago by Fernando ‘Wichie’ Martínez, founder and owner, the company has worked with artists such as Ricky Martin, Carlos Vives, Romeo Santos, Luis Fonsi, Robi Draco Rosa, Ednita Nazario and reggaeton star Bad Bunny, who will undertake a two-month residency in San Juan starting in July.

Martínez will continue to lead the Puerto Rico operations, now branded Clair Global Puerto Rico, aiming to provide a mix of local talent and global resources to better serve touring and live events customers throughout the Caribbean. All staff will become part of Clair Global.

“Wichie is well-respected not just in Puerto Rico, but throughout the Caribbean Sea region, and his talented team harmonize naturally with the culture at Clair Global,” said Clair Global CEO, Troy Clair. “With their domestic knowledge, we look forward to further enhancing our worldwide offering.”

Wichie credits his staff over the years as crucial to the company’s success so far: “It is an honor to become part of Clair Global, a company that delivers with distinction and puts its people first. I am especially grateful to my team members who have been with us for over a decade; their ongoing dedication has made this next chapter in our story possible.”