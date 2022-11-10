Cloud Platform Offers Venues Streaming, E-Commerce

Sonoma County, CA (November 10, 2022)—Artist Connection is introducing its cloud software platform, which marries multichannel immersive audio and high-resolution video and offers built-in e-commerce capabilities that allow venues to monetize streamed events and subscriptions.

“Our goal is simple. We want to help venues please patrons while allowing them to be more profitable,” says Jonathan Reichbach, founder of Artist Connection. “For streaming live music events and post-event on-demand use, the service delivers something truly unique — a more realistic and high-performance viewing experience that puts the audience front and center at the venue, no matter where they are watching, while giving venues an alternative revenue stream made easy via our built-in e-commerce back end.”

Artist Connection is owned by California-based Streamsoft, a custom developer of advanced DSP for audio processing and specialized media libraries for immersive formats including Sony Corporation’s Sony 360 Reality Audio and more.

To use the service, music venue and club managers simply create a ‘Studio’ on the Artist Connection platform. From there, they can stream content with Artist Connection’s unmatched premium audio/video streaming capabilities, including high-res video and high-res stereo audio or immersive audio, such as Apple Spatial and Sony 360RA.

Venues can charge customers for their premium content using Artist Connection’s built-in e-commerce capabilities, including features like ticket sales and QR code generation. All the patron needs to do is download the app to enjoy the venue’s content.

In addition to live streams, music venues can also use Artist Connection as a subscription service to deliver their unique on-demand content libraries and live-streamed events to fans on an ongoing basis. Users simply pay a monthly fee determined by the venue to access previously recorded and live content, giving venues a source of recurring monthly revenue.