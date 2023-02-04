Community Europe S.A. Acquires Apex

Achêne, Belgium (February 3, 2023)—European pro-audio conglomerate Community Europe S.A. has acquired another Belgian company—the installation amplifier brand, Apex.

Apex now joins other installation brands such as Audiofocus loudspeakers, the Liviau specialist integration business, and online reseller, My Stage Shop which reside under the Community Europe S.A. banner. The parent company’s CEO, Ann Leroy, commented, “We are excited to welcome Apex into the Community Europe Group. Apex is a brand with a bright future, and access to investment and knowledge-sharing through Community Europe Group will help to secure and accelerate its continued growth. Our priority is to support Apex with scaling up its manufacturing operations to meet the high customer demand for its groundbreaking CloudPower remote-controllable amplifiers while unlocking capacity for the Apex R&D team to bring further innovative products to market.”

Founded in the 1990s, Apex’s flagship product is its CloudPower amplifier range, which offers remote-control capability via the IntelliCloud WebUI. CloudPower was launched in 2020 and has subsequently won multiple awards, including the AV Awards Audio Technology of the Year trophy in November 2022. Community Europe S.A. has acquired 100% of shares in the amplifier manufacturer’s parent company, GiVa Audiovisual Technologies BV.

Sales director, Alain Boone added, “With the additional support and investment through Community Europe S.A., I am confident we can continue to provide our partners and customers with world class products and service as the business levels up.”