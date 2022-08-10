CP Communications Returns to Los Angeles

St. Petersburg, FL (August 10, 2022)—Live REMI and streaming services company CP Communications has opened a new office in Van Nuys, bringing the company back to Los Angeles after a 10-year hiatus.

“The business models have changed, and we have changed with them,” said Kurt Heitmann, CEO, CP Communications and Red House Streaming. “We are focused on high-end 4K production gear, RF camera packages, multi-camera PTZ production systems, and more for broadcast and AV customers.”

The new office is led by Ian McKelvy, general manager, CP Communications, who joined the company in late 2019. “L.A. is such a huge market, and a strategic market,” said McKelvy. “And to better serve that market, you need to have boots on the ground. We really want to showcase our solutions, from more traditional broadcast productions to the bonded cellular live streaming solutions we offer through our Red House Streaming subsidiary. This is an exciting opportunity for CP Communications.”

McKelvy expects a presence in Southern California will provide the company the opportunity to collaborate with design groups in the area and attract corporate clients. The new office will also help drive REMI production and live streaming business back to the Red House Streaming (RHS) studios in St. Petersburg, FL.

“Coming out of the last couple of years, people don’t necessarily want to fly to a studio,” McKelvy explained. “They are starting to realize just how much you can do with streaming. There’s so much opportunity for our streaming business, and we offer many different solutions for the corporate video market. By stocking our hardware locally and providing local technical support and expertise here, we can better support our customers and their projects.”

While L.A. is a main focal point, the new CP Communications office reportedly also provides better access to other clients in the region. “With an office on the West Coast, we can get gear quicker and more efficiently to markets like Las Vegas and San Diego,” McKelvy said. “We also have some great clients in the Northwest, including Portland and Washington state, so we will be able to better service them as well.”