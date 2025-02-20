Craig Anderton Sets Asheville Masterclasses

Asheville, NC (February 20, 2025)—Music technologist, musician and Mix columnist Craig Anderton will present a pair of masterclasses for The Bob Moog Foundation in March, teaching “How to Mix for Maximum Emotional Impact” and separately, “Synthesizer and Sampler Secrets: A Moogseum Masterclass.”

“How to Mix for Maximum Emotional Impact” will be presented at UNC-Asheville in the Laurel Forum room on Wednesday, March 19th, from 7 pm to 9 pm. The event is open to students and the public and is free of charge. In the class, Anderton will discuss more than merely improving sound quality, presenting tips and techniques intended to enhance the soul of a mix. Drawing from decades of production, engineering, and musical expertise, Anderton will provide insights into maximizing a mix’s emotional elements while avoiding technology pitfalls.

A few days later, Anderton will present “Synthesizer and Sampler Secrets: A Moogseum Masterclass” at the Moogseum in downtown Asheville on Saturday, March 22, from 10 am to noon. Tickets are $25. This masterclass delivers tips and techniques on programming, recording, and mixing with synthesizers and samplers. Topics will include how to add warmth to virtual instruments; integrating synths and samplers in productions; oversampling; MIDI 2.0’s potential impact; and more.

Craig Anderton has worked on chart-topping productions, toured the US and Europe, played at Carnegie Hall, and presented seminars in 38 states, 10 countries and three languages. He’s written more than 50 books on technology and the arts, and over 1,000 articles. He co-founded Electronic Musician magazine and has also consulted to leading companies like Steinberg, Ableton, Roland, Waves, Acoustica, IK Multimedia, Microsoft, Gibson, Peavey, Alesis, ASI Audio, Sensaphonics, Akai Professional, PreSonus, Native Instruments, Cakewalk, Avid, and more.