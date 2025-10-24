Daniel Sennheiser Named Chairman of Company’s Board

Wedemark, Germany (October 24, 2025)—Since 2013, Sennheiser Group has been led by co-CEOs Daniel and Dr. Andreas Sennheiser, making the brothers the third generation of the family to run the eponymous family-owned business. That arrangement is changing, however: effective January 1, 2026, Daniel will move to a new role, becoming Chairman of the Board of Directors, while Andreas will continue as CEO, overseeing the operational business of the company.

“By joining the Board of Directors, I will concentrate more on the long-term development of the company and on continuously strengthening key customer relationships,” said Daniel Sennheiser in a statement. “I will continue to work closely with my brother Andreas in his role as CEO and with the existing Executive Management Board.”

Meanwhile, Andreas Sennheiser will continue to lead the company as CEO and, together with the Executive Management Board, manage the operational business. “This new structure enables us to combine day-to-day business with strategic foresight, which is crucial for the future success of the Sennheiser Group,” said Andreas.

Daniel Sennheiser succeeds Andreas Dornbracht, who has served as Chairman of the Board for the past four years. Dornbracht will remain on the Board as a member and continue his work alongside the other Board members. “We sincerely thank Andreas Dornbracht for his dedicated and forward-looking leadership over the past years,” says Daniel. “His strategic perspective and valuable input have been a great asset to all of us. I am delighted that he will remain on the Board and that we can continue to benefit from his experience and expertise.” In addition to Andreas Dornbracht, the Board of Directors includes Iris Epple-Righi, Stephan Plenz, and Prof. Dr. Jörg Sennheiser (Honorary Member).