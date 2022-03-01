DiGiCo, d&b audiotechnik Partner on Soundscape Integration

New York, NY (March 1, 2022)—d&b audiotechnik and DiGiCo have announced they have partnered to implement control of d&b’s Soundscape immersive audio system platform on DiGiCo consoles.

According to the companies, the partnership will result in a dedicated Soundscape User Interface fully integrated into the surface of all DiGiCo SD and Quantum consoles, allowing front-of-house engineers to control Soundscape object parameters using d&b’s DS100 Signal Engine with the consoles.

The partnership made it possible to replace the generic OSC control for the DS100 on DiGiCo consoles with a Soundscape control interface, integrating new features like free assignment of DS100 sound objects and different mapping areas for each channel strip of the console. All parameters and assignments of Soundscape User Interface can be stored and recalled with the console Snapshot memory.

This integration can be expanded for bi-directional communication between the console and the DS100 via the d&b software bridge (Remote Protocol Bridge). It also supports setups with two DS100s, whether controlling two DS100s in sync within a redundancy setup or up to 128 sound objects on two different DS100s from one console.

“At DiGiCo, we recognize that immersive sound technology is gaining rapid industry acceptance and represents an exciting future for our industry,” said Austin Freshwater, MD, DiGiCo. “We want to ensure that FoH engineers, and sound designers can access this technology at their fingertips as a normal part of their workflow. We are proud to partner with d&b to provide a seamless and efficient way to integrate Soundscape into show programming and operation with our consoles.”

“In a short space of time Soundscape has had an enormous impact upon both d&b and our industry,” commented Amnon Harman, CEO, d&b Group. “d&b is deeply committed to furthering our market leadership with this technology. This partnership with DiGiCo is an exciting next step in ensuring that our mutual customers can work seamlessly with our systems to realize their creative visions.”