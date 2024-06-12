DPA Microphones and Wisycom Unveil Strategic Alliance

Longmont, CO/Chantilly, VA (June 12, 2024)―DPA Microphones and Wisycom have announced a strategic alliance in the U.S., consolidating operations at DPA Microphones’ existing corporate headquarters in Longmont, CO.

The partnership marks a significant step forward in aligning the strengths of the two brands while preserving their distinct identities, according to a joint statement. The structure currently in place at DPA’s HQ reportedly allows Wisycom to benefit from an expanded service department, augmented customer support team and enhanced logistics infrastructure.

The statement provides additional details: Sales and support efforts will be integrated, pooling the expertise of staff from both companies. Area sales managers will assume responsibility for driving sales of DPA and Wisycom products in their respective territories, while a dedicated U.S.-based global sales support team will assist customers with both brands. The sales, marketing and support teams will expand, and Christopher Spahr will continue as the commercial lead in the United States, serving as vice president of sales and marketing for both brands.

“We are incredibly excited about the prospects this collaboration presents,” says Kalle Hvidt Nielsen, CEO, DPA Microphones. “By merging our organizations, we aim to showcase the synergies between our product offerings and amplify our impact in the dynamic U.S. market.”

Enzo Frigo, CEO, Wisycom agrees, stating: “This is a unique opportunity for both brands to reach new customers and embark on new ventures. We look forward to strengthening our bond with our talented new colleagues at DPA and expanding our team to continue a journey of growth in North America.”