Five More Films Join ‘Mix Presents Sound for Film: Awards Season!’

Five more films have joined ‘Mix Presents Sound for Film: Awards Season,’ with the addition of Dune: Part Two, Emilia Perez, Joker: Folie À Deux, Maria and Wicked.

Los Angeles, CA (November 19, 2024)—Five more films have joined ‘Mix Presents Sound for Film: Awards Season,’ with the addition of Dune: Part Two, Emilia Perez, Joker: Folie À Deux, Maria and Wicked. In all, nine films are participating in the free online event—with more to be announced shortly, so don’t miss it!

Before filling out your ballot, join us on December 6 as Mix kicks off Awards Season with a free virtual event offering an early look at top nomination contenders in Best Sound for the 2025 Oscars, MPSE Golden Reel Awards and CAS Awards. Through a series of video presentations and unique panels the event will showcase the creative sound and music teams behind the year’s top films.

This year’s agenda

CONCLAVE

DUNE: PART TWO

EMILIA PEREZ

GLADIATOR II

JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX

MARIA

NICKEL BOYS

NOSFERATU

WICKED

…And more films will be announced shortly!

Don’t miss hearing directly from the pros behind some of the year’s biggest films; register for free today!