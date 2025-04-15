Flock Audio Relocates to Texas

Fort Worth, TX (April 15, 2025)—Previously based in Kelowna, BC, Canada, Flock Audio has completed its relocation to the U.S. and has opened its new facility in Fort Worth, TX. The pro audio manufacturer is best known for its digitally controlled analog patch bay system, appropriately named PATCH System.

In the works for a few years, Flock Audio’s relocation finds it now housed in a 5,000-square-foot facility augments the company’s existing services and abilities with updated workspaces, improved testing areas, and a full audio production suite.

The company estimates it will be able to double its production and servicing capacity in the new facility, while also having additional space and resources for its product R&D division. With the new site up and running, Flock has launched a Special Projects Division, aiming to explore new applications for its digitally controlled, analog routing technology.

“Flock has grown tremendously as a business within the past few years and the desire to be closer to our largest customer base and industry partners has led us to embark on this next phase of the company’s growth in the United States,” said Flock Audio founder and CEO Darren Nakonechny. “We’re very proud to join the legacy of pro-audio products designed and built in the United States and look forward to the opportunity to collaborate with other designers and manufacturers based here on our next generation of products.”