Focal Pro Monitors Ready for Mix LA: Immersive Music Production

Focal Pro Monitors will highlight a variety of its flagship monitors and headphones as part of Mix LA: Immersive Music Production II.

Santa Monica, CA (March 4, 2025)—Focal Pro Monitors will take control of the Studio 2 Control Room at 21fifteen Studios to highlight a variety of its flagship studio monitors and headphones as part of Mix LA: Immersive Music Production II, an all-day event to be held this Saturday, March 8, at Host Partner Universal Music Group’s Santa Monica, Calif., multi-studio recording facilities.

Focal will feature its professional products including the Trio6 and Solo6 studio monitors—with a brand-new and long-awaited black finish—and the Clear Mg Pro and Lensys Pro headphones at the event.

The company is no stranger to immersive music spaces, having installed various Focal speaker models and subwoofers at studios across the US and Canada, including Evergroove Studios in Evergreen Colorado; Studio DMI in Las Vegas, Nevada; mastering studio Le Lab Mastering in Montreal, Canada; Denver Atmos in Denver, Colorado; Nick “Squids” Squillante mixing & mastering studio in Brooklyn, New York; and Coast Mastering in Berkeley, California.

Furthermore, several world-renowned engineers rely on Focal Professional’s headphones for mixing and mastering in immersive formats, as binaural monitoring brings about a more practical approach, but still requires a high level of accuracy.

The event kicks off in the morning with a one-of-a-kind Keynote Conversation titled “Rebuilding the Mix,” featuring producer/engineers Greg Wells and Bob Clearmountain, to be held in the host facility’s 13.1.10 Dolby Atmos Performance Stage, followed by a full day of expert panels and presentations.

Simultaneously, attendees will have the opportunity to visit the facility’s multiple recording studios and lounges, where leading pro audio companies will demonstrate their most recent music production technologies.

Following the Keynote Conversation, attendees will have the opportunity to sit in on a series of Breaking It Down sessions, featuring top engineers discussing the immersive mixes for records by Ray Charles, Rapsody ft. Erykah Badu and Roy Ayers, before concluding the day with a special presentation titled “The Making of Let It Die Here,” featuring hitmaking artist/songwriter/producer Linda Perry and Grammy-winning mix engineer Dave Way.

Other sponsors of Mix LA: Immersive Music Production II include: Sony, PMC, Custom House by GC, Apogee, IK Multimedia, SSL, Kali Audio, Barefoot Audio, Vintage King, Genelec, Advanced Systems Group, and nonzero\architecture, with more to be announced.

Please visit the event website for more details and to register.

For sponsorship information, please contact Janis Crowley.