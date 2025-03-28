Full Compass Climbs Aboard John Lennon Tour Bus

New York, NY (March 28, 2025)—For more than a quarter century, the nonprofit John Lennon Educational Tour Bus has circled the U.S. and Canada, making stops at high schools and colleges to help students create music inside the mobile recording/video facility. Numerous companies have partnered with the bus over the years to keep its tech on the cutting edge, and now Full Compass Systems has become the official online retailer of the Bus for 2025. Accordingly, it has added the Lennon Bus Store to its online retail website, presenting many of the products and solutions found on board.

Lennon Bus programs provide hands-on production sessions and workforce development opportunities made possible by using gear from Apple, Dolby, Genelec, Blackmagic Design, Audio-Technica, Taylor Guitars, Waves and Avid, among many others. Most of the gear on the Bus can be purchased through Full Compass and, with the code “LENNON10”, buyers receive a 10% discount on most non-sale items.

“We are absolutely thrilled to announce Full Compass Systems as the official and exclusive retail partner of the John Lennon Educational Tour Bus for 2025,” said Dave Chaimson, President, Full Compass Systems. “As a company that has always been deeply committed to supporting musicians, music educators, and music technology enthusiasts, this partnership is a natural extension of our mission”

Founded in 1998 by Yoko Ono Lennon and Brian Rothschild, the John Lennon Educational Tour Bus and the crew of onboard producer/engineers have provided students of all ages and backgrounds with opportunities to express their creativity through music and video production. According to Yoko Ono Lennon, “This is precisely the kind of project that John (Lennon) would have loved.”