Full Sail Launches Dolby Atmos Classroom

Winter Park, FL (September 20, 2024)—Full Sail University has unveiled what it describes as one of the largest Dolby Atmos-enabled classroom facilities on a university campus.

According to Full Sail, this latest educational classroom facility “went through an extensive technical onboarding and calibration process including verifying speaker positions relative to mix position, tuning the mixing studio to match Dolby specifications and ensuring a balanced immersive listening experience throughout the larger space.” Representatives from Dolby visited Full Sail to assist in implementing these measures.

Equipment installed during the space renovations included three Martin Audio CDD12 Series, 12 CDD8 Series and eight C8.1T Series speakers with four Martin Audio SX Series 18-inch subwoofers, powered by four Linea Research Dante-enabled amplifiers. Three Avid S6 consoles together with Avid MTRXII and Avid Sync X units were also integrated into the room. Playback is Avid Pro Tools, Apple Logic and the Dolby Atmos Renderer

Students across Full Sail’s Recording Arts, Music Production and Audio Production focus areas will utilize the new Dolby Atmos-enabled facility for class sessions, workshops, listening experiences, guest lectures and more.

In celebration of the facility’s launch, Bob Clearmountain, the award-winning, critically acclaimed recording engineer and industry legend, will host two educational sessions in the space for students within the university’s Recording Arts, Audio Production, and Music Production programs. Known for his work with major artists including David Bowie, The Rolling Stones, and Bruce Springsteen, Clearmountain has mixed iconic live shows including Live Aid, The Concert for New York for 9/11 and, most recently, the Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts. Clearmountain will share with students how he has mixed and engineered utilizing Atmos and how he has integrated this technology into his current workflow with Apogee at the heart of his setup. Apogee Electronics brought Clearmountain to Full Sail’s campus for these educational sessions.

“Providing our students with cutting-edge technology and the facilities to explore and create utilizing this tech remains at the core of our real-world educational mission, so it was only natural that we dedicated space to house a Dolby Atmos-enabled facility on campus,” stated Brandon Egerton, education director of Audio Arts at Full Sail University. “We are excited for the learning opportunities that this space will facilitate for our students. We extend our sincere thanks to industry legend, Bob Clearmountain, for sharing his time and expertise with the next generation of creatives, and many thanks to Apogee for sponsoring the event.”