Genelec Previews NAMM Show Products and Schedule

Genelec has released its schedule of presenters for the NAMM Show, January 23-25, along with a preview of its product demonstrations.

Natick, MA (January 23, 2025)—Genelec has released its schedule of presenters for the NAMM Show, January 23-25, along with a preview of its product demonstrations.

Multiple demo stations are available for one-on-one experience with Genelec’s UNIO personal reference monitoring solution. This system solution comprises the 9320A SAM reference controller, reference measurement microphone and the new 8550A professional reference headphones, which help create a bridge between professional in-room loudspeaker and personal headphone monitoring, according to the manufacturer.

Visitors will also get to experience an immersive Smart Active Monitoring system consisting of Genelec 8361A with W371A woofer systems for LCR, four 8351Bs for surrounds and four 8341As for overheads, plus a 7380A subwoofer, all calibrated specifically for the room using GLM software.

Throughout the convention, Genelec users will be lecturing on immersive audio, monitoring techniques and much more at the company’s booth. The partial schedule includes:

Thursday, January 23:

1pm: Eventide Immersive Plug-ins Demo (Blackhole Immersive and MicroPitch Immersive)

3pm: Andrew Scheps & Oona Kapari – Atmos Live Recording

5pm: Composing & Producing Immersive Audio Music with Justin Gray

Friday, January 24:

11am: Immersive Mixing with Sylvia Massy + The METalliance

1pm: Richard Devine in 7.1.4 Dolby Atmos

2:30pm: Electronic Music in Dolby Atmos with Genelec

Saturday, January 25:

11am: Crafting Children’s Music in Dolby Atmos with Lucy Kalantari and Roger Montejano (hosted by Dolby)

12pm: Alan Meyerson – Interstellar Soundtrack in Dolby Atmos

1pm: Immersive Listening with Bob Clearmountain

4pm: Immersive Listening with Carlos Rodgarman and Humberto Gatica

Elsewhere, Genelec Inc. senior technical sales manager Paul Stewart will be participating in a panel discussion, “Building a Dolby Atmos Studio in a Near-Field Environment,” at the John Lennon Educational Tour Bus on Thursday, January 23 at 12pm.

In addition, Genelec 8010A studio monitors are being featured in the NAMM “Creator’s Lounge” Product Library, so content creators can test-drive Genelec’s smallest, most portable monitoring solution.