George Augspurger Officially Teams with Symphonic Acoustics

Boston, MA (March 1, 2023)—Symphonic Acoustics has entered into an exclusive licensing agreement with George Augspurger to be the only authorized manufacturer of the legendary recording studio and speaker designer’s original, ground-breaking studio monitors.

“George is a true original in the industry—his approach to studio design and acoustic architecture over the course of his career have influenced everyone,” said Symphonic Acoustics founder PK Pandey. “We’re honored to partner with George and continue his legacy by being the exclusive builders of authentic Augspurger studio monitors.”

The agreement cements a longstanding partnership that dates to the founding of Symphonic Acoustics and includes all of the brand’s current and future offerings. The brand’s designers and engineers are currently working with Augspurger to follow up the existing line with new additions later this year.

“It’s been an honor and a privilege to work alongside Symphonic Acoustics on the next generation of studio monitors rooted in my original designs,” said Augspurger. “PK and his team have shown a singular commitment to sonic excellence.”

Symphonic Acoustics monitors are used by a variety of prominent artists, producers and engineers, including Pharrell Williams, Ann Mincieli, Marcella Araica, Nate “Danja” Hills, Paul Epworth, Tchad Blake and Jack Antonoff. Symphonic Acoustic speakers can also be found in many major studios, including Rue Boyer in Paris, France; The Church in London, UK; Jungle City in New York City; Dream Asylum Studios in Miami, FL; Sony Music and RCA Studios in Los Angeles.