Glensound Ready for InfoComm 2026

Glennsound will be presenting Dante interfaces, intercom and control systems for modern AV environments at InfoComm.

Las Vegas, NV (June 8, 2026)—At InfoComm next week, Glensound (Booth N6218) will highlight networked audio and intercom solutions for professional AV, broadcast AV, live events, esports, education and government spaces.

Key among them will be the DARK22M, a compact two-in, two-out Dante interface that brings analogue, USB and networked audio together in one unit. Each XLR input can be set independently for mic, phantom power or line level, while USB-C allows laptops, playback devices, recording systems or soft codecs to connect directly into a Dante workflow. The unit sports copper and fiber network options, local and remote control, and support for third-party UDP control.

Also on show will be Glensound’s Parliamentary Broadcast System (PBS), developed from more than 35 years of experience designing audio systems for parliaments and legislatures. Built on Dante, PBS combines chamber and committee room audio with software for voting, delegate management, camera control, logging and graphics integration. The modular system supports seated chambers, ad hoc chambers, committee rooms and remote participation, with independent feeds for broadcast, recording and sound reinforcement.

The Beatrice R12 MkII will also feature at InfoComm as the first second-generation Beatrice intercom unit. The 12-channel Dante intercom adds multiple display screens showing source and destination labels taken directly from Dante Controller, alongside signal and status information. Each channel has a five-way lever control for talk, listen and level adjustment, giving operators control in live events, production spaces, esports environments and installed AV systems.

For installed spaces, the MINOS AB22 offers a wall-mounted route into a Dante network. Designed for a US dual-gang back box and compatible with Decora faceplates, it provides analogue and wireless audio connectivity for meeting rooms, classrooms, presentation spaces and venue systems.