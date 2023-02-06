Grammy Awards’ Engineering and Production Winners Announced

The Recording Academy announced the winners of the 65th Annual Grammy Awards, including those categories honoring recording and mastering engineers, mixers, remixers and record producers.

Los Angeles, CA (February 6, 2023)—The Recording Academy announced the winners of the 65th Annual Grammy Awards, including those categories honoring recording and mastering engineers, mixers, remixers and record producers, on Sunday, Feb. 5.

One of the highlights of the night was Beyoncé’s record-breaking 32nd career win, her fourth of the night, which put her ahead of conductor Georg Solti, who had long held the record (he died in 1997). Beyoncé went into the competition with the most nominations, nine, which took her career total to 88 — a tie with husband Jay-Z for the most nominations received by a musician in Grammy history.

This year’s Grammy awards telecast marked the return of the awards ceremony to its familiar format in Los Angeles at the Crypto.com arena (formerly the Staples Center). Last year, the awards decamped to Las Vegas and were delayed until April due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This year’s engineering and production winners are:

Record of the Year

About Damn Time

Lizzo

Ricky Reed & Blake Slatkin, producers; Patrick Kehrier, Bill Malina & Manny Marroquin, engineers/mixers; Michelle Mancini, mastering engineer

Album of the Year

Harry’s House

Harry Styles

Tyler Johnson, Kid Harpoon & Sammy Witte, producers; Jeremy Hatcher, Oli Jacobs, Nick Lobel, Spike Stent & Sammy Witte, engineers/mixers; Amy Allen, Tobias Jesso, Jr., Tyler Johnson, Kid Harpoon, Mitch Rowland, Harry Styles & Sammy Witte, songwriters; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

Break My Soul

Beyoncé

Beyoncé, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, Jens Christian Isaksen & Christopher “Tricky” Stewart, producers; Stuart White, mixer

Best Musical Theater Album

Into The Woods (2022 Broadway Cast Recording)

Sara Bareilles, Brian d’Arcy James, Patina Miller & Phillipa Soo, principal vocalists; Rob Berman & Sean Patrick Flahaven, producers (Stephen Sondheim, composer & lyricist) (2022 Broadway Cast)

Best Historical Album

Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition)

Cheryl Pawelski & Jeff Tweedy, compilation producers; Bob Ludwig, mastering engineer (Wilco)

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

Harry’s House

Jeremy Hatcher, Oli Jacobs, Nick Lobel, Mark “Spike” Stent & Sammy Witte, engineers; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer (Harry Styles)

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Jack Antonoff

All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault) (Taylor Swift) (T)

Dance Fever (Florence + The Machine) (A)

I Still Believe (Diana Ross) (T)

Minions: The Rise of Gru (Various Artists) (A)

Part of the Band (The 1975) (S)

Dan Auerbach

Dropout Boogie (The Black Keys) (A)

El Bueno Y El Malo (Hermanos Gutiérrez) (T)

Nightmare Daydream (The Velveteers) (A)

Rich White Honky Blues (Hank Williams Jr.) (A)

Something Borrowed, Something New: A Tribute To John Anderson (Various Artists) (A)

Strange Time to Be Alive (Early James) (A)

Sweet Unknown (Ceramic Animal) (A)

Tres Hermanos (Hermanos Gutiérrez) (T)

Young Blood (Marcus King) (A)

Best Remixed Recording

About Damn Time (Purple Disco Machine Remix)

Purple Disco Machine, remixer (Lizzo)

Best Immersive Audio Album

Divine Tides

Eric Schilling, immersive mix engineer; Stewart Copeland, Ricky Kej & Herbert Waltl, immersive producers (Stewart Copeland & Ricky Kej)

Best Engineered Album, Classical

Bates: Philharmonia Fantastique – The Making of the Orchestra

Shawn Murphy, Charlie Post & Gary Rydstrom, engineers; Michael Romanowski, mastering engineer (Edwin Outwater & Chicago Symphony Orchestra)

Producer of the Year, Classical

Judith Sherman

Akiho: Oculus (Various Artists) (A)

Bach, C.P.E.: Sonatas & Rondos (Marc-André Hamelin) (A)

Bolcom: The Complete Rags (Marc-André Hamelin) (A)

Felix & Fanny Mendelssohn: String Quartets (Takács Quartet) (A)

Huang Ro’s A Dust In Time (Del Sol Quartet) (A)

It Feels Like (Eunbi Kim) (A)

León: Teclas De Mi Piano (Adam Kent) (A)

Violin Odyssey (Itamar Zorman & Ieva Jokubaviciute) (A)

Works By Florence Price, Jessie Montgomery, Valerie Coleman (Michael Repper & New York Youth Symphony) (A)

Best Classical Compendium

An Adoption Story

Starr Parodi & Kitt Wakeley; Jeff Fair, Starr Parodi & Kitt Wakeley, producers.