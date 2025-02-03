Grammy Show Audio Team Pauses for Photo

Check out the all-star audio team that gathered to pull of this year's Grammy Awards last night!

Santa Monica, CA (February 3, 2025)—Members of the 2025 audio team gathered at the foot of the stage at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sun, Feb. 2, 2025, minutes before the start of the 67th Annual Grammy Awards, for a commemorative photo.

The Grammy Awards technical staff continually strive to employ the latest in technology to enhance the show. Prominent members of the Recording Academy Producers & Engineers Wing were part of the audio team, including Grammy co-broadcast music mixer Eric Schilling, Grammy broadcast production mix audio advisor Mike Clink, Grammy broadcast music mix audio advisor Glenn Lorbiecki, Grammy broadcast house mix audio advisor Leslie Ann Jones, and others.

This year, the ceremony also served as a platform to raise awareness and funds for relief against the devastating wildfire crisis in Southern California, as well as a chance to pay tribute to first responders.