Grateful Dead ‘Wall of Sound’ Components and Gear Head to Auction

What a long, strange auction it’s gonna be when the Grateful Dead's Wall of Sound components, instruments and more go up for sale at the upcoming “Treasures from the Golden Road” event.

San Francisco, CA (March 26, 2026)—Few bands are as revered as the Grateful Dead, the stadium-filling jamband that was renowned for its improv prowess, good vibes and decades of seemingly incessant touring—not to mention its Wall of Sound P.A., a sound system so mythical that it has its own biography. The Dead may now be the stuff of rock legend, but with the upcoming ‘Treasures from the Golden Road Featuring the Property From “Big Steve,” “Ram Rod” & Trixie Garcia’ auction, some of that legendary stuff can be yours—including key items from the fabled Wall of Sound itself.

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Held by Julian’s Auctions, the event will take place April 22, 2026 in person at The Box SF in San Francisco and online at juliensauctions.com. As alluded to in the event’s lengthy name, many of the items on offer will come from the personal collections of Grateful Dead crew chief and Jerry Garcia Band manager “Big” Steve Parish, band roadie Lawrence “Ram Rod” Shurtliff, production manager Robbie Taylor, and Trixie Garcia, daughter of guitarist/vocalist Jerry Garcia.

The sizable sale will sport more than 300 lots—a lineup that will include plenty of items like instruments, including a gorgeous studio- and video-played 1939 Gibson Super 400N archtop guitar owned by Garcia, posters, vintage handwritten setlists, endless collections of backstage passes and laminates, vintage t-shirts, tickets and more.

Many of the auction offerings are specifically related to Garcia himself, such as a variety of the guitarist’s effect pedals, including his 1968 Fender Fuzz-Wah and a rusty 1970s Musitronics Mu-Tron III filter effect pedal that is thoroughly trashed from real-world use.

Also from Garcia’s sound stash is his 1975 Mesa Boogie Mark I combo guitar amplifier and two related auctions for his custom-molded Future Sonics in-ear monitors and its related RF belt pack. Dating to the era before IEMs, there’s also a hand-built plywood monitor cabinet by Alembic that Garcia used at both the infamous Altamont Speedway concert in 1969 and nearly 10 years later when the band played in Egypt in September 1978.

There’s plenty of gear on hand from other bandmembers, too, like a Sennheiser MD421mic used live by Bob Weir and Donna Godchaux; a rolling rack full of equipment used by Phil Lesh, packed with gear from HHB, Furman, Meyer Sound and others; and Lesh’s battered 1978 Roland CompuRhythm CR-78 drum machine.

For many audio pros, however, the big draw at the auction will be the considerable amount of touring gear, such as heavily worn road cases and racked-up audio gear, including an Ultrasound case with Meyer Sound processors and Crest Audio power amplifiers.

WHAT ABOUT THE GRATEFUL DEAD WALL OF SOUND?

The auction is offering a number of items from the proverbial Grateful Dead Wall of Sound, too. Developed by sound guru/LSD chemist Owsley “Bear” Stanley with boutique bass guitar/audio manufacturer Alembic and a loose knit team of pros, the Wall of Sound was an actual physical wall of speakers—a collection of six separate P.A.s, ground-stacked within scaffolding and placed onstage behind the band to act as a simultaneous monitor and house system. Groundbreaking for its time, its production costs eventually grew as large and unwieldy as the P.A. itself, so the band only ever used it between 1973 and 1974.

A complicated P.A. like that had to be put together each time in a very specific order—and that’s reflected in some of the most interesting offerings in the auction: blueprints. A total of five Wall of Sound blueprint sets will go under the auction hammer, as well as blueprints related to later stadium tours in the 1980s and 90s.

Powering that monster P.A. were McIntosh amplifiers, and while there are six amplifiers for sale in the auction, a few in particular are listed as being from the Wall of Sound, including a McIntosh 2300 power amplifier with a custom-built “Ketchup” case.

Numerous speakers from Hard Truckers, a speaker manufacturer founded by “Big Steve” Parish, are being sold, as well as a sales brochure that includes Wall of Sound information. However, while the Wall of Sound was constructed with the brand’s speakers, and many of the Hard Trucker speakers that are on offer are from the early 1970s, none are listed as having been used in the Wall itself.

The bidding session will begin at 10 a.m. PST on April 22 at The Box SF (1069 Howard St, San Francisco, CA 94103) and online at juliensauctions.com.