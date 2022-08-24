Gregson-Williams Founds Production Music Label

London, UK (August 24, 2022)—Universal Production Music has announced an exclusive production music joint venture with award-winning film composer Harry Gregson-Williams, perhaps best known for his work on the Shrek film franchise.

The new label, Scored By: Harry Gregson-Williams, features albums composed by Gregson-Williams and his team, curated with label partner and fellow composer Tom Howe. The launch will feature mood-based album themes ranging from action-packed chases to apprehensive tension and impulsive ripples, all with Gregson-Williams’ compositional style and sound.

Gregson-Williams has a lengthy list of high-profile film and TV music credits. Recent film and TV projects include The Last Duel and House of Gucci, both directed by Ridley Scott; Disney’s live action feature film Mulan, directed by Niki Caro; Disneynature’s Penguins and Polar Bear; HBO’s The Gilded Age and the Netflix documentary Return to Space.

Noted for his work on all four installments of the Shrek franchise, Gregson-Williams garnered a BAFTA nomination for the first film. He has received Golden Globe and Grammy Award nominations for his score for The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe and is an Emmy nominee for his work on the anthology series Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams for “The Commuter” episode.

“I’m extremely happy to be partnering with Universal Production Music on the creation of this new music label,” Gregson-Williams said. “Making my music available in this way — beyond the boundaries of the specific film and television score commissions I’m doing — seems like a wonderful opportunity and a natural extension to my work.”

Gregson-Williams previously signed an exclusive, global administration deal with Universal Music Publishing Group in 2019. All tracks are available immediately for licensing exclusively through Universal Production Music globally.