GV and Lawo Collaborate to Connect

Grass Valley and Lawo have begun a technology collaboration focused on Grass Valley AMPP and Lawo HOME.

Montreal, Canada/Rastatt, Germany (June 10, 2026)—Grass Valley and Lawo have begun a technology collaboration focused on validating orchestration, control and media exchange integration between Grass Valley AMPP and Lawo HOME.

As media organizations move toward hybrid production environments spanning on-premises systems and public cloud, customers increasingly require platforms to work together predictably and without bespoke integration burden. Through this collaboration, both companies reinforce their commitment to open and operationally flexible media infrastructures across both software and hardware by connecting Grass Valley’s AMPP and Lawo’s HOME platforms.

The collaboration is aligned with Grass Valley and Lawo’s open system approaches and supports the industry direction established by the EBU Dynamic Media Facility (DMF) initiative and the co-supported Media eXchange Layer (MXL) project.

The collaboration will initially focus on validating practical interoperability between AMPP and HOME across control, orchestration, media transport and exchange, and operational monitoring with security-first deployment principles at the heart. This includes exploring use cases such as multi-platform routing, cross-environment resource visibility, and MXL-aligned exchange between software-based media functions.

The collaboration supports Grass Valley’s and Lawo’s broader strategy to enable customers to modernize their operations while protecting choice and flexibility. Both AMPP and HOME provide a software-based foundation for live production and media workflows, enabling customers to deploy across cloud, edge and hybrid environments.