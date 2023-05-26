InfoComm 2023 Best of Show Awards Deadline Extended!

The deadline to enter products and solutions for the InfoComm Best of Show 2023 Awards has been extended! Don't miss out!

Orlando, FL (May 26, 2023)—The deadline to enter products and solutions for the InfoComm Best of Show 2023 Awards has been extended to Tuesday, June 6!

InfoComm brings together manufacturers from all corners of the AV industry, and Future’s many brands serving the marketplace are involved in the Awards to provide expert guidance to how the winners in each market segment are chosen. The awards provide an opportunity for businesses to be publicized in front of hundreds of thousands of relevant industry professionals.

While there may be thousands of products introduced at InfoComm, the Best of Show Awards allow companies to make their products stand ou above other launches. To enter, they submit their offerings for consideration by an esteemed panel of judges from the participating media brands, including Sound & Video Contractor, AV Technology, Digital Signage, Mix, Pro Sound News, Tech & Learning and Installation. Winners will be promoted online, on social media, in print, in newsletters and on other platforms at the discretion of each participating brand. Winning products will also receive engraved trophies sent shortly after the show.

In addition, each submitted product will be covered with a full-page feature in the Awards Program Guide—a digital eGuide sent shortly after InfoComm to the combined reader lists of all participating publications. As a result, even products that are not selected to win still get valuable and timely post-show exposure by entering the Best of Show Awards.

Further info can be found here. To register to enter, click here.