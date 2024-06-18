InfoComm 2024 Hits the Jackpot in Las Vegas

InfoComm broke post-pandemic records last week, as thousands of attendees and more than 800 exhibitors filled the halls of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Las Vegas, NV (June 18, 2024)—InfoComm 2024, held June 8-14 in Las Vegas, Nevada, saw the venerable trade show attract more than 800 exhibitors and a massive crowd of professionals from all over the AV industry, making it one of the strongest showings yet for a trade show in the post-pandemic era.

Total registrants for InfoComm 2024 reached 36,967. The show welcomed 30,271 verified attendees from 125 countries, making for a post-pandemic record. International attendance made up 23% of the total. In addition, of non-exhibitor attendees, 71% were from the pro AV channel and 29% were end users. In all, InfoComm 2024 hosted 833 exhibitors showcasing pro AV products and solutions across 407,000 net square feet in the West and Central Halls of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Also at the show, several attendees took the Certified Technology Specialist (CTS) exam. A total of 171 professionals earned their CTS at the show; 104 earned their CTS, 28 attained CTS-D (Design), and 31 attained CTS-I (Installation). These numbers put CTS holders over the 14,000 mark for the first time.

Highlights of the show ranged from a pre-show event, An Evening at Sphere, which attracted more than 2,600 AV pros to the landmark Las Vegas site, to keynotes by Chairman and CEO of QSC | Q-SYS Joe Pham and Visual Effects Supervisor at Pixar Animation Studios Danielle Feinberg.

“There are so many layers to InfoComm, which allows each participant to select a unique path. Professional development, technology demonstrations, networking, and experiential AV at sites around Las Vegas – it was all here in one place for a week,” said David Labuskes, CTS, CAE, RCDD, CEO of AVIXA. “InfoComm is a high-energy, busy week for thousands of people that sparks innovations, creates connections, and makes lasting memories.”

For those who missed it, mark your calendar: InfoComm 2025 takes place June 7-13 (exhibits 11-14) at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.