IPMX Validation Set for January

Bothell, WA (December 17, 2025)—The IPMX initiative is set to pass a new milestone with the first official Internet Protocol Media Experience (IPMX) Product Testing and Certification Event in January.

The Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS), together with the Video Services Forum (VSF), the Advanced Media Workflow Association (AMWA) and the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), have announced that the event will take place January 19–23, 2026, at the EBU headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland. The EBU has aided the development and adoption of open media standards in the broadcast industry.

For the first time, manufacturers will have the opportunity to complete formal certification of products built to the set of specifications for professional media over IP. Certified products will qualify to carry the IPMX branding, signaling compliance with a verified set of transport and interoperability requirements.

Over the past year, AIMS, VSF and AMWA have overseen a series of technical preparation sessions, plug fests and test-suite development activities that established the foundation for this certification program. The January 2026 event is the culmination of that work and represents the transition of IPMX from a developing specification to a certifiable and deployable technology.

“We’re deeply proud and excited to host this event along with our partners from VSF, AMWA, and EBU,” said Sam Recine, IPMX Pro AV Working Group Chair at AIMS. “Certification is an essential step for any open standard that promises interoperability across vendors. This event is where IPMX moves from theory into practice. The products tested in Geneva will be the first to demonstrate verified compliance with the IPMX specifications.”

IPMX is a set of open standards and specifications designed to bring ST 2110-based media transport and NMOS-based control to a broader range of markets, including Pro AV, live events, corporate media, education, and beyond. IPMX adds essential features tailored for Pro AV workflows, including support for compressed video, simplified system timing, HDCP, and system profiles to make deployment more practical and scalable. The certification program is intended to ensure that products bearing the IPMX designation deliver reliable interoperability, predictable behavior and adherence to the published TR-10 series of specifications.