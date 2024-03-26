Juno Awards Honor Everett with Multiple Production Trophies

Halifax, NS, Canada (March 25, 2024)—Engineer and producer Shawn Everett took home the top production trophies at the 53rd Annual Juno Awards on Saturday, March 23, 2024. “Canada’s Biggest Night in Music” was celebrated by the Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) and national broadcaster CBC over two nights at Scotiabank Centre in Halifax, Nova Scotia. The awards presentation was hosted by singer Nelly Furtado.

On the night, Everett won the Jack Richardson producer of the year presented by Audio-Technica and recording engineer of the year for his work with Miley Cyrus and Brittany Howard. Everett, a Canadian best known for his work with Alabama Shakes, Kacey Musgraves, The War on Drugs, The Killers and Julian Casablancas, has previously won two Juno Awards and has also won six Grammy Awards. Born and raised in Bragg Creek, Alberta, he relocated to Los Angeles in 2005 and began engineering for producer Tony Berg, former Geffen Records and Virgin Music A&R executive.

The Beaches, from Toronto, took home rock album of the year and group of the year presented by SiriusXM Canada. Montreal-born Charlotte Cardin was awarded for pop album of the year and album of the year presented by Music Canada. Calgary-born, California-based Tate McRae won single of the year and artist of the year. Actor Elliot Page, a Halifax native, presented the 2024 Humanitarian Award to Calgary-born twin sisters Tegan and Sara.