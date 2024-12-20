L-Acoustics Adds 1,000th Employee

L-Acoustics recently hired its 1,000th employee, capping off 40% growth in its workforce over the last two years.

Marcoussis, France (December 20, 2024)—Research & Development is a crucial division for any manufacturer, but that particular department took on added significance for L-Acoustics recently, when the loudspeaker company hired its 1,000th employee. Kevin Gouriou has joined the company as a prototypist for its R&D team.

Gouriou isn’t the only new employee—L-Acoustics has seen a 40% increase in its workforce over the last two years, staffing out its global hubs in Paris, Los Angeles, London and Singapore—and today, 20% of the company’s employees work in design and R&D.

L-Acoustics addressed its rapid growth through restructuring, establishing specialized teams for key market verticals and strengthening support for its certified provider network across 80 countries. The company’s expansion in 2024 included more than 200 new positions created, 20% of which were filled through internal promotions.

“Our growth strategy isn’t just about the numbers; it’s about building sustainable teams that can support our partners and drive innovation,” says Oscar Heinke, director of Talent Acquisition & Organizational Design at L-Acoustics. “To meet the dynamic demands of our industry, we’re creating a versatile workforce, both by promoting from within and by bringing in fresh perspectives and top talent across all departments.”

Anne Hamlett, chief people officer at L-Acoustics, remarked, “Welcoming our 1,000th team member represents a significant milestone in our journey to connecting people by creating the world’s most exceptional sound experiences and demonstrates our continued commitment to excellence across all geographies and divisions of the company.”