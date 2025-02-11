L-Acoustics Partners, Invests in Treble Technologies

L-Acoustics has entered a strategic partnership with Reykjavík, Iceland-based Treble Technologies, and additionally participated in the company’s Series A funding round.

Marcoussis, France (February 10, 2025)—L-Acoustics has entered a strategic partnership with Reykjavík, Iceland-based Treble Technologies, and additionally participated in the company’s Series A funding round.

The partnership finds the two companies looking to combine L-Acoustics’ sound system background with Treble’s acoustic modeling technology, aiming to create a more efficient workflow for users, from venue acoustics to system design. Treble’s wave-based simulation technology is said to address complex acoustic phenomena like diffraction, phase effects, and wave interference, particularly in the low-frequency domain, allowing its hybrid solver to analyze and optimize sound behavior efficiently.

“Treble’s approach to room acoustics simulation perfectly complements our commitment to delivering exceptional sound experiences,” said Guillaume Le Nost, executive director of R&D, Research and Innovation at L-Acoustics. “By integrating our expertise, we’ll enhance our clients’ ability to optimize system performance while accounting for room acoustics—ultimately creating more impactful audio experiences for audiences worldwide.”

Finnur Pind, co-founder & CEO at Treble Technologies, offered, “We are proud to partner with one of the world’s leading audio technology companies. The rising trend of virtual prototyping using simulations and synthetic data is transforming our industry, and by joining forces, we can accelerate this transformation to create better sounding spaces worldwide. This partnership represents a shared vision for the future of acoustic design and audio excellence.”