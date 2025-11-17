Latin Grammy Engineering and Production Winners Announced

The Latin Recording Academy announced the winners of the 26th Annual Latin Grammy Awards, including those honoring engineers and producers.

Miami, FL (November 17, 2025)—The Latin Recording Academy announced the winners of the 26th Annual Latin Grammy Awards on Nov. 13, including those honoring engineers and producers.

Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny started the night with 12 nominations and took home one of the so-called big three, album of the year. He has not previously won in any of the three major categories. By the end of the evening, he had amassed a total of five Latin Grammys. Bad Bunny goes into the Grammy awards gala on Feb. 1 with six nominations—including in the album of the year, song of the year and record of the year categories—and will headline the Super Bowl halftime show a week later.

Argentinian duo Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso also picked up five Latin Grammys, from 10 nominations, and two of their winning album’s producers, Rafa Arcaute and Federico Vindver, were honored as producers of the year in a tie with Nick Cotton, also from Argentina.

Other winners included Alejandro Sanz, for record of the year, and Karol G, who will headline next year’s Coachella festival, for song of the year.

This year’s Latin Grammy Award engineering and production winners are:

Record of the Year

“Palmeras En El Jardín,” Alejandro Sanz

Luis Miguel Gómez Castaño, Alfonso Pérez Arias & Spread Lof, record producers; Frank Lozano, Alfonso Pérez & Felipe Trujillo, recording engineers; Lewis Pickett, mixer; David Kutch, mastering engineer

Album of the Year

DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS, Bad Bunny;

La Paciencia, Mag & Tainy, album producers; Antonio Caraballo & Roberto José Rosado Torres, album recording engineers; Josh Gudwin, album mixer; Bad Bunny, Marco Daniel Borrero, Marcos Efraín Masis & Roberto José Rosado Torres, songwriters

Best Engineered Album

Cancionera, Natalia Lafourcade

Jack Lahana, engineer; Jack Lahana, mixer; Bernie Grundman, mastering engineer

Producer of the Year (tie)

Rafa Arcaute, Federico Vindver

Nick Cotton

Best Classical Album

Kaleidoscope – Contemporary Piano Music by Female Composers from Around the World, Isabel Dobarro

Javier Monteverde, album producer