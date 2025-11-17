Latin Grammy Engineering and Production Winners Announced

Miami, FL (November 17, 2025)—The Latin Recording Academy announced the winners of the 26th Annual Latin Grammy Awards on Nov. 13, including those honoring engineers and producers.
Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny started the night with 12 nominations and took home one of the so-called big three, album of the year. He has not previously won in any of the three major categories. By the end of the evening, he had amassed a total of five Latin Grammys. Bad Bunny goes into the Grammy awards gala on Feb. 1 with six nominations—including in the album of the year, song of the year and record of the year categories—and will headline the Super Bowl halftime show a week later.
Latin Grammy Engineering and Production Nominations Announced
Argentinian duo Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso also picked up five Latin Grammys, from 10 nominations, and two of their winning album’s producers, Rafa Arcaute and Federico Vindver, were honored as producers of the year in a tie with Nick Cotton, also from Argentina.
Other winners included Alejandro Sanz, for record of the year, and Karol G, who will headline next year’s Coachella festival, for song of the year.
This year’s Latin Grammy Award engineering and production winners are:
Record of the Year
“Palmeras En El Jardín,” Alejandro Sanz
Luis Miguel Gómez Castaño, Alfonso Pérez Arias & Spread Lof, record producers; Frank Lozano, Alfonso Pérez & Felipe Trujillo, recording engineers; Lewis Pickett, mixer; David Kutch, mastering engineer
Album of the Year
DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS, Bad Bunny;
La Paciencia, Mag & Tainy, album producers; Antonio Caraballo & Roberto José Rosado Torres, album recording engineers; Josh Gudwin, album mixer; Bad Bunny, Marco Daniel Borrero, Marcos Efraín Masis & Roberto José Rosado Torres, songwriters
Best Engineered Album
Cancionera, Natalia Lafourcade
Jack Lahana, engineer; Jack Lahana, mixer; Bernie Grundman, mastering engineer
Producer of the Year (tie)
Rafa Arcaute, Federico Vindver
Nick Cotton
Best Classical Album
Kaleidoscope – Contemporary Piano Music by Female Composers from Around the World, Isabel Dobarro
Javier Monteverde, album producer