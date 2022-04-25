Lawo and Merging Technologies Unveil Product Integration

Merging Technologies is the first vendor to fully integrate its products with Lawo’s HOME.

Rastatt, Germany / Puidoux, Switzerland (April 25, 2022)—Merging Technologies is the first vendor to fully integrate its products with Lawo’s HOME, enabling all compatible Merging products to access the IP-based platform’s management and security features.

One result of the integration will be that the parameters on Merging products such as its virtual audio devices and, soon, Anubis, Horus and Hapi interfaces, can be conveniently tweaked from an mc²-series console with built-in HOME functionality.

“Especially in the performing arts where audio recording and playback quality is critical, operators frequently leverage the sonic excellence of Merging’s audio preamps in combination with a Lawo mc²-series console,” says Christian Struck, Lawo’s senior product manager audio production. “A direct line of communication between the two provides centralized access to comprehensive parameter tweaks and all the real-time information, security and control today’s operators require.”

Claude Cellier, Merging Technologies’ CEO, concurs: “A growing number of users have been asking for a way to remotely control our preamps from a Lawo mc² console. In addition to all-round operational convenience, HOME provides lightning-fast discovery and registration, and more.”

Merging’s Anubis and Hapi MKII products are currently in beta-testing for HOME compliance and it is anticipated that all Merging I/O products will be compliant before IBC 2022. Previously shipped, eligible Merging Technologies software and hardware can be added to the HOME ecosystem via a firmware update that should become available around that time as well.