Lectrosonics Launches LectroU Online Courses

Rio Rancho, NM (August 11, 2022)—Lectrosonics has launched LectroU, a new series of online training courses geared toward those wishing to better understandfwireless microphone system technology, best practices and the company’s Wireless Designer software.

The course series contains five overall subject areas, with several subsections within each. Each of the modules include videos containing the training materials and detailed explanations, followed by subject area quizzes. Participants completing all modules will receive a certificate of completion from Lectrosonics. Registration for the series of LectroU training courses is free.

Due to the importance of proper lavaliere microphone wiring for best wireless system performance, the first module covers this subject. The Lectrosonics TA5 wiring scheme is explained in detail, along with different types of microphones and other connection types as well such as line inputs.

Audio Gain Structure is one of the central concepts for all audio systems and thus is covered in the second area.

“At Lectrosonics, we want to be a source of information and education, so that wireless users can get the most out of the tools that they use for their creative work,” Karl Winkler, Lectrosonics VP of sales and marketing, says. “We are pleased to debut LectroU with this first series of courses and look forward to adding more material in the future.”