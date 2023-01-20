Levels Audio is Animated by New Collaborations

Los Angeles, CA (January 20, 2023)—Audio post-production house Levels Audio has expanded its animation department, joining forces with supervising sound editor and Golden Reel Award nominee Hunter Curra and Emmy-nominated senior sound designer James Singleton.

Levels Audio, together with Curra and Singleton, are currently completing the sound design, sound effects editing, Foley and mixing for the reboot of Clone High, set to be released in 2023 on HBO Max, among other soon-to-be-announced series. Curra’s credits include Rick and Morty and BoJack Horseman, while Singleton has worked on Big Mouth and Star Trek: Lower Decks.

Levels Audio’s animation department also offers ADR and cast recording. Recently completed titles include Titmouse’s Annie Award-nominated feature Arlo the Alligator Boy and Netflix’s Inside Job, along with several other titles.

The audio house, located in the heart of Hollywood, was founded in 1999 by two-time Grammy award winner and four-time Emmy award recipient Brian Riordan. He cut his post-production animation teeth working as an ADR mixer/recordist on Pixar features such as Toy Story II and A Bug’s Life, Disney’s Hercules and Tarzan, DreamWorks’ Shrek, and TV staples like Fox’s King of the Hill and MTV’s Beavis and Butt-Head. The sound house has also previously worked on Nickelodeon’s Avatar: The Last Airbender and all four seasons of The Legend of Korra.

“The freedom we have in creating and mixing sound for animation is unparalleled,” Riordan comments. “It is a blank canvas that sound completely brings to life. The future of immersive sound mixing for broadcast animation is especially exciting. Levels is thrilled to be expanding and further investing in this medium and we are deeply grateful for the relationships we have with incredible talent such as Hunter and James.”