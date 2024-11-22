Live Music Society Announces $290,000 In Small Venue Grants

Non-profit organization Live Music Society has announced the 34 small venues that will receive its 2024 Toolbox grants.

New York, NY (November 21, 2024)—Non-profit organization Live Music Society has announced recipients of its 2024 Toolbox grants. Founded during the pandemic to help support small venues and listening rooms across the U.S., LMS will more than $290,000 to 34 venues—the most recipients awarded in a single round to date.

Live Music Society Toolbox grants are tailored to practical needs, helping small venues address short-term issues that can have long-term positive effects on the health and growth of the venue. Projects funded in this round include sound and lighting upgrades, accessibility improvements, and equipment that enables training opportunities in live music production and stage lighting.

Since the organization was founded by musician and philanthropist Pete Muller in 2020, Live Music Society has provided $4.1 million in grant funding, and has awarded $1,000,000 in 2024 alone. Live Music Society board president Gavin Berger says, “These grants ensure that small music venues remain vital spaces for creativity, learning, and connection. By reaching our $1,000,000 goal this year, we’re reinforcing our commitment to the small venues that foster local and emerging talent and provide access to live music in communities of all sizes.”

Among this year’s grantees are several all-ages venues focused on training programs that provide opportunities for underserved young adults, including Make.Shift Arts Space in Bellingham, WA; the grant will allow the venue to upgrade its audio system and install LED lights, control system, and wireless receivers.

The Holland Project in Reno, NV, the area’s only all-ages independent space, will be able to offer expanded production and have more advanced tools for training in sound and lighting.

Groundworks, a volunteer-run venue in Tucson, AZ, will provide its volunteer crew with skills training to operate in the space while Tucson’s music scene will benefit from the venue’s upgraded equipment.

Kuumbwa Jazz in Santa Cruz, CA, and The Focal Point in St. Louis, MO, both marking 50th anniversaries, will use the grant for audio, video and stage upgrades.

Kilowatt in San Francisco, CA, celebrating 30 years, will also benefit from new sound equipment and enhanced seating.

X-Ray Arcade in Cudahy, WI, will be making its main entrance ADA-compliant with a new ramp, allowing more people to enjoy live music comfortably and safely.

In Littleton, NH, The Loading Dock is addressing stage functionality by building a storage area for sound equipment and a drum riser.

The full List of 2024 Toolbox grantees is:

Churchill School (Baker City, OR)

Make.Shift Art Space (Bellingham, WA)

ISSUE Project Room (Brooklyn, NY)

Snug Harbor (Charlotte, NC)

Rosa’s Lounge (Chicago, IL)

X-Ray Arcade (Cudahy, WI)

Lager House (Detroit, MI)

Red Clay Music Foundry (Duluth, GA)

Jamey’s House of Music (Lansdowne, PA)

Lucia (Lawrence, KS)

The Loading Dock (Littleton, NH)

Siberia (New Orleans, LA)

The Jazz Gallery (New York, NY)

Silvana (New York, NY)

The 5 Spot (Nashville, TN)

The East Room (Nashville, TN)

Ojai Underground Exchange (Ojai, CA)

The Sound Room (Oakland, CA)

The Apohadion Theater (Portland, ME)

SPACE (Portland, ME)

The Holland Project (Reno, NV)

The Focal Point (St. Louis, MO)

Jazz St. Louis (St. Louis, MO)

Black Cat (San Francisco, CA)

Brick & Mortar Music Hall (San Francisco, CA)

El Rio, Your Dive (San Francisco, CA)

Kilowatt (San Francisco, CA)

Mr. Tipple’s Jazz Club (San Francisco, CA)

Kuumbwa Jazz (Santa Cruz, CA)

Conor Byrne (Seattle, WA)

Fremont Abbey (Seattle, WA)

Groundworks (Tucson, AZ

The Pocket (Washington, DC)

Rhizome DC (Washington, DC)