Manley Laboratories Acquired

Chino, CA (July 10, 2025)—Analog tube audio gear manufacturer Manley Laboratories has been acquired by audio entrepreneur and industry veteran Dirk Ulrich, founder of Brainworx Audio and Plugin Alliance.

According to a statement from Manley Labs, the all-cash transaction includes all operating assets of the company. Co-founder and longtime president EveAnna Manley is stepping aside from her active duties effective immediately, but will support a smooth transition for customers, employees and partners.

Ulrich brings decades of experience to the company; his background includes his position as a significant shareholder in the Native Instruments Group, which now includes Brainworx and Plugin Alliance, which he founded, as well as iZotope. Ulrich says the acquisition marks his return to running a pro audio company hands-on and signals a deep commitment to preserving Manley’s legacy while supporting long-term growth and new product development.

“Manley has always stood for integrity, tube-driven sonic character, and dedication to reliability,” EveAnna Manley said. “After decades of building this brand with an amazing team, I’m grateful to see it seize its future with someone who truly respects the soul of Manley and has a proven track record of growing audio companies. Dirk’s technology expertise will carry this company into its Manley 3.0 destiny.”

Manley Labs will continue designing and manufacturing its hardware with the same teams, with no disruption to ongoing operations. Key partnerships, including its collaboration with Universal Audio on UAD plug-ins, remain in place. New analog and digital products are also currently in development.

As a company, Manley Laboratories has built up a considerable following in the pro audio world, much of it on the shoulders of flagship analog gear such as the VOXBOX, Tube Reference Microphones, Massive Passive EQ and Variable Mu Compressor. Ulrich noted, “Manley gear is part of the foundation of so many top studios around the world, and the reputation EveAnna and her team have built over decades is truly remarkable. I was a fan and user long before this acquisition. We intend to protect the Manley heritage while evolving with the needs of the next generation of music creators and audio professionals.”