Martin Audio Nets Freudenberg for U.S. Efforts

New York, NY (November 21, 2025)—Live sound industry veteran Paul Freudenberg has been named Martin Audio’s new Business Development Director—Festival / Touring / A&R in the U.S.

In a statement, Martin Audio noted that the appointment was indicative of the company’s renewed focus on the U.S. live sound market. With that in mind, Freudenberg’s 40-plus year career, which has seen him take leadership roles at industry cornerstones like AKG, dbx, Aphex Systems, BSS Audio, L-Acoustics and Rat Sound, among others. He brings to the table a background well-informed with experience in system design, large-format loudspeaker technology and the logistics of major event production.

“I’ve lived my entire professional life in audio and music technology,” says Freudenberg. “I understand how sound travels through air, how DSP, amplifiers and loudspeakers interact, and how to assemble system components into powerful, scalable solutions. I’ve also spent years bridging the gap between technology, artistry and application—and that’s exactly what I intend to do at Martin Audio.”

In his new role, Freudenberg will focus on expanding Martin Audio’s footprint in the U.S. live sound market, with particular emphasis on touring, festivals and artist relations. Working with Martin Audio’s UK headquarters, he will act as a bridge between the brand and its key stakeholders, from distributors and reps to system specifiers, production companies and end users.

“I expect to be very client-facing,” he adds. “This is a people business, and that’s what I enjoy most—helping users achieve incredible results while strengthening the bond between Martin Audio and the broader live sound community.”