METAlliance Returns with Drum Recording/Mixing Workshop at AES 2022

New York, NY (October 4, 2022)—As part of the annual Audio Engineering Society Convention in New York this month, the METAlliance (Music Engineering and Technical Alliance) will present a free one-hour workshop on drum recording and mixing. The group is composed of top award-winning audio engineers/producers Chuck Ainlay, Niko Bolas, Frank Filipetti, George Massenburg, and Elliot Scheiner.

Taking place at 11AM on Wednesday, October 19, the METAlliance Pro Recording Techniques Panel: Rhythm & Groove as the Lifeblood of Modern Music Production will find the team sharing their combined knowledge and experience on recording and mixing drums as part of their ongoing efforts to share their recording skills and experiences. Their forthcoming book will be the first in a series.

This event is free for those attending the AES Convention. Attendees will participate and interact with the METAlliance members. Previous events in Hollywood, New York City and Nashville have covered every aspect of recording from mic technique and recording basic tracks to critical listening and advanced mixing. “We love working closely with a diverse group of students, pros, educators and recording beginners,” said co-founder Chuck Ainlay.

Established in 2005, the group works with producers, engineers, educators and manufacturers to further the best practices and technology developed in modern recording and to help ensure the skills and techniques that have developed through the history of recording are carried forward.