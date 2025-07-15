Mix Sound for Film & TV Adds New Panel on ‘The Sound of High-Octane Action!’

The 12th annual Mix Presents Sound for Film & TV event, set for September 27, 2025 at Sony Pictures Post Production Services, will host top action franchise audio alumni as they discuss their work.

Culver City, CA (July 15, 2025)—Your mission, should you choose to accept it, is to attend the 12th annual Mix Presents Sound for Film & TV event on Saturday, September 27, 2025 and discover audio’s incredible impact on legendary action franchises like Mission: Impossible, John Wick and the Jason Bourne movies.

The new audio panel is just part of the growing lineup for this year’s Mix Presents Sound for Film & TV event, which will once again at Sony Pictures Post Production Services in Culver City, California, celebrating the best in post-production sound.

The Sound of High-Octane Action: The Audio Legacy of Mission: Impossible, Jason Bourne and John Wick

Music and sound are a crucial part of any two-fisted franchise, whether it’s staccato strings ramping up the tension, or pulverizing gunfire, revving engines and tooth-rattling explosions bolstering the excitement onscreen. In this special panel, we sit down with an alumni group of top sound and music editors and mixers to discuss the artistic, adventurous use of sound and music in modern action franchises, including Mission: Impossible, John Wick and the Jason Bourne movies.

Hosting the panel will be sound designer Dallas Taylor, the host and creator of Twenty Thousand Hertz, a lovingly crafted podcast revealing the stories behind the world’s most recognizable and interesting sounds. Dallas is also the Creative Director of Defacto Sound, where he has led thousands of high-profile sound design projects, from blockbuster trailers and advertising campaigns, to major television series and Sundance award-winning films. Additionally, Dallas is a TED mainstage speaker, a regular contributor to major publications, and a respected thought leader on the narrative power of sound.

Mix Presents Sound for Film & Television has always been a celebration of the brilliant minds and groundbreaking technologies shaping the future of sound for picture. Join us for an unforgettable day at the iconic Sony Pictures Studio Lot where industry giants and emerging talents converge to redefine the art of audio post-production.

Immerse yourself in a day-long exhibition and conference, delving into the latest advancements and techniques driving the ever-evolving landscape of sound for film and television. From production to playback, discover the innovations revolutionizing workflows and embracing remote collaboration in response to the changing demands of the industry.

Gain invaluable insights from industry pioneers as they share their expertise and forecast the future of audio post-production! You’ll be hearing a lot about the event in the weeks and months to come as we get geared up; as a cornerstone event of the post-production community in California, it’s always massively well-attended by pros of all levels, so get your tickets locked in early.

For more information on programming and registration, please visit Mix Presents Sound for Film & Television.