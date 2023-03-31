Mix Best of Show 2023 Nomination Deadline Extended

The deadline for exhibitors entering products in Future’s Best of Show Awards 2023 has been extended to April 7, 2023.

Las Vegas, NV (March 31, 2023)—The deadline for exhibitors entering products in Future’s Best of Show Awards 2023 has been extended to April 7, 2023. The window for entering products being exhibited at this year’s NAB Show will close permanently that day.

The Best of Show 2023 awards are for those products that are being exhibited at the NAB Show for the first time, thus acknowledging the very best technological advances on display at this year’s convention. These awards, bestowed by the industry-leading brands of Future plc, provide a great opportunity for companies to stand out at one of the most attended shows. There is a range of benefits, from fully licensed winner’s badges to physical trophies for display, a suite of winner’s marketing assets to editorial coverage from our award brands, which include not only Mix, but also TV Tech, Radio World, Sound & Video Contractor, Next TV, TVBEurope and Broadcasting+Cable.

PRODUCT AWARENESS—All entries will receive a ‘nominee’ package which includes social posts and a fully-licensed badge for in-house marketing to promote your entry.

INCLUDED PRINT ADS—Nominees and winners will receive a free full-page press ad in an official post-awards eGuide, distributed to over 100k subscribed readers from participating brands.

BRAND EXPOSURE—Winners will be announced on the official awards site and through press releases, and will receive further promotion in our participating brands’ subscriber-facing content.

DISPLAY YOUR SUCCESS—All our winners will receive a placard to display at their booth. What’s more, after the show, all winners will receive an additional trophy for display at their office.

Between the variety of Future brands, the Best of Show awards are for all products being launched or on display at 2023 NAB Show. If you’re an exhibitor, you can make your product or solution stand out in post-show pieces by entering the Best of Show awards. These products will be judged by both remote and on-site judges, providing you with a chance to demonstrate what they’re all about.

To register, fill out a product nomination form today!