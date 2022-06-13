Mix InfoComm 2022 Best of Show Winners Announced

Congratulations to the InfoComm 2021 Best of Show winners and all the product teams that worked on them

Las Vegas, NV (June 13, 2022)—Congratulations to the InfoComm 2021 Best of Show winners and all the product teams that worked on them. Our panel of expert judges evaluated—and ultimately awarded—these products on site from among submitted products.

And there were so many submitted products! The industry is clearly not merely ‘coming back,’ but most assuredly is back. In all, more than 550 InfoComm exhibitors submitted products for consideration by Future’s AV Technology, Digital Signage, Installation, Mix, Sound & Video Contractor and Tech & Learning brands, underlining confidence in products and determination to succeed in the months and years ahead.

The Mix Best of Show winners for InfoComm were (alphabetically):

Clear-Com Arcadia Central Station

MAXHUB UC S05 Video Bar

Meyer Sound PANTHER Large-Format Linear Line Array Loudspeaker

Midas Heritage D HD96 Digital Mixer

Renkus-Heinz CX/CA121M Compact, 12″ Coaxial Loudspeaker

Telos Infinity Virtual Intercom Platform