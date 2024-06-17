Mix InfoComm 2024 Best of Show Winners Announced

Congratulations to the InfoComm 2024 Best of Show winners and all the product teams that worked on them.

Las Vegas, NV (June 17, 2024)—Congratulations to the InfoComm 2024 Best of Show winners and all the product teams that worked on them. Our panel of expert judges evaluated—and ultimately awarded—these products on site from among submitted products.

And there were so many submitted products! Across FutureB2B’s many brands, there were hundreds of InfoComm exhibitors submitted products for consideration by AV Technology, Digital Signage, Installation, Mix, Sound & Video Contractor and Tech & Learning brands, underlining confidence in products and determination to succeed in the months and years ahead.

The Mix Best of Show winners for InfoComm were (alphabetically):

Clear-Com Gen-IC Virtual Intercom and SkyPort Virtual System Management Platform.

Fasetto, Inc. AUDIO Cu

HOLOPLOT X2 Matrix Array

L-Acoustics L-ISA 3.2

Meyer Sound 2100-LFC Low-Frequency Control Element

MIDAS HD AIR