Mix LA Adds Roy Ayers Immersive Mix Session

Mix LA takes a deep dive with Dennis "ROC.am" Jones into how the new immersive mixes of previously unheard Roy Ayers tracks were created.

Santa Monica, CA (February 20, 2025)—Mix LA: Immersive Music Production II has added a special “Breaking It Down” session on the immersive mix of an upcoming collection of never-before-heard tracks recorded by 1970s jazz giant Roy Ayers.

The all-day event will be held March 8, 2025, at Host Partner Universal Music Group’s recently refurbished 21fifteen Studios, a five-studio complex in Santa Monica, Calif. The day’s three Breaking It Down sessions are part of the larger Mix Panel Series, which includes the previously announced “Keynote Conversation: Rebuilding the Mix,” featuring producer/engineers Greg Wells and Bob Clearmountain, and a special show-closing presentation to be announced soon.

More details on the Roy Ayers session:

“Secrets of the Sun” • Roy Ayers

Producer/engineer Dennis “ROC.am” Jones plays back and discusses his work on the never-before-released album project from jazz-funk legend Roy Ayers.

Mix Engineer: Dennis “ROC.am” Jones

Moderator: Dave Rideau

“This is an exciting lineup of both artists and engineers,” said Mix co-editor Tom Kenny. “All our ‘Breaking It Down’ sessions will be played back in Atmos, with the mix engineers right there, sharing insights, techniques, anecdotes and more. It’s going to be a good day!”

Each Breaking It Down session will begin with Dolby Atmos playback in 21fifteen Studios’ 13.1.10 Performance Stage, followed by a 20-minute, one-on-one discussion with the immersive mix engineer.

The Mix Panel Series serves as the foundation of the all-day event, which also includes sponsor demonstrations and listening sessions throughout the five-studio complex. The Keynote Conversation and expert panels will take place in the facility’s new 13.1.10 Dolby Atmos Performance Stage.

Industry sponsors, meanwhile, will occupy the studio spaces throughout the facility and provide technology demonstrations and listening sessions featuring top engineers, artists and producers.

For more information and to register for the event, please visit the Mix LA: Immersive Music Production II website.

For Sponsorship Information, please contact Janis Crowley.