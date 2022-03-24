Mix Live Blog: It’s GRAMMY Time

There are a lot of other important GRAMMY-related live and virtual events during the week leading up to the Main Event.

Originally scheduled to take place on January 31, the 64th GRAMMY Awards ceremony will take place live on Sunday, April 3, at 8:00 P.M. Eastern/5:00 PM Pacific from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The broadcast will be hosted by Trevor Noah, and will be aired by the CBS Television Network.

The show — which had been postponed due to concerns over a surge in the omicron variant of Covid-19 earlier this year — will also be streamed on demand via Paramount+. As of this writing, artists scheduled to perform include current nominees Brothers Osborne, BTS, Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, and Olivia Rodrigo. A complete list of nominations can be found here.

The Awards show itself always garners the most attention, but there are a lot of other important GRAMMY-related live and virtual events during the week leading up to the Main Event that are worth a look. Here are some of them:

GRAMMY In The Schools Fest, a four-day virtual festival celebrating music and music education, with performances by students and professionals, and educational panels by artists, educators and other music professionals. Monday, March 28, through Thursday, March 31. Times vary but most of the events are held between 10:00 A.M. and 2:00 P.M. Pacific time.

MusiCares Music On A Mission, a virtual concert featuring performances by Jason Isbell, Brandi Carlile, Fantastic Negrito, and Fitz of Fitz and the Tantrums. Presented by Gibson, this virtual broadcast and fundraising event will celebrate the career of Joni Mitchell, and features a previously unreleased MusiCares performance from Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers. Proceeds benefit event professionals, tour crews, songwriters, producers, engineers, performers, and support staff struggling in the wake of the pandemic. Music On A Mission takes place on Wednesday, March 30, at 5:00 P.M. Pacific.

A GRAMMY In The Schools Salute To Music Education with Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats. This benefit concert will take place live at House of Blues Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas on Thursday, March 31, 2022 at 8:00 P.M. Pacific. Ticket sales support the GRAMMY Museum Education Program. The GRAMMY In The Schools Alumni Band—which consists of past GRAMMY Museum program participants who are now professional musicians —will open the show.

MusiCares Person of The Year Honoring Joni Mitchell, Friday, April 1, 9:00 P.M. Pacific at the MGM Grand Conference Center Marquee Ballroom. Artists set to perform include Leon Bridges, Brandi Carlile, Herbie Hancock, Chaka Khan, Angélique Kidjo, Cyndi Lauper, Pentatonix, Billy Porter, Stephen Stills, St. Vincent and Jon Batiste. You can’t go wrong with this one if they’re singing Mitchell’s songs.