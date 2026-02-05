Rafa Sardina to Keynote Mix Music Production LA

Santa Monica, CA (February 5, 2026)— Mix Music Production LA has announced that 19-time Grammy and Latin Grammy Award Winner Rafa Sardina will keynote the event. The opening keynote conversation will kick-off an incredible day of insights, discovery, networking and more on March 7, 2026.

The popular, influential event is equal parts seminar, networking event, think tank and gear showcase, drawing movers and shakers from across the pro-audio spectrum. Held inside Host Sponsor UMG’s 21fifteen Studios in Santa Monica, CA, Mix Music Production is packed with expert panels, project showcases and exclusive interviews with leading engineers and producers. Lock in your early bird discount—register by February 14 to save $30.

Rafa Sardina will bring a wealth of knowledge and insight to the Keynote Conversation, Talking About Recording, Thinking About Music

What is it that makes a good assistant turn into a great engineer? Or that transforms a lead guitarist into a hitmaking producer? Or lifts a small, nothing-fancy local studio into an international destination? There is no roadmap to follow, no magical formula, but there is one thing that those at the top all have in common: They know that while they may work in the recording industry, they live in the music industry.

In this special Keynote Conversation, 19-time Grammy and Latin Grammy Award-winning engineer/producer Rafa Sardina sits down with Mix magazine’s Tom Kenny to explain how his relationships with artists, songwriters, label heads, tour managers, promoters, technology developers and educators—as well as his interests in wine, medicine and world cultures—have all played a part in his growth, development and success in the music industry.

Rafa Sardina is a celebrated music producer and recording-mixing engineer whose impressive portfolio includes work with artists such as Michael Jackson, Stevie Wonder, John Legend, Alejandro Sanz, Luis Miguel, D’Angelo, Placido Domingo, Camila Cabello, Clare Fischer Big Band, Rosalia, Beyoncé and Lady Gaga. Sardina has garnered 19 Grammy and Latin Grammy Awards, reflecting his exceptional contributions to the music industry. He is also the only producer ever to be awarded the prestigious LA Opera Placido Domingo Award for his contribution to the arts.

Currently serving as a Governor of the Recording Academy’s Los Angeles Chapter (Grammy), he is also a Trustee of the Latin Recording Academy (Latin Grammy) and additionally serves on the Advocacy, Grammys On-The-Hill, Professional Development, Grammy Museum Hall Of Fame, Grammy U, Grammy Next, Grammy Go, and the Producers & Engineers Wing committees. Sardina is also a founding member and vice chairman of the Latin Recording Academy’s Producers & Engineers Wing, and is known as an event executive and music producer for the Grammy & Latin Grammy shows and events, among others. In 2023, he became a founding member of the prestigious Pacific Jazz Orchestra (PJO) and currently serves as its chairman.

Mix Music Production brings together the manufacturers who develop cutting-edge technologies and the creatives who produce the music that bring them to life. This is your exclusive opportunity connect with a community of producers, engineers, and musicians dedicated to mastering their craft. This year, we’re bringing you closer to the booth than ever with high-profile keynotes, technical deep-dives and an insider look at the industry’s most cutting-edge tech.

Interested in sponsorship opportunities? Download the Sponsor Pack or contact Janis Crowley – [email protected].